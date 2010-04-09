advertisement
Ford CEO Alan Mulally Wants Dealerships Like Apple Stores, Cars as Killer Apps [Part 3]

By Tyler Gray1 minute Read

On the heels of the New York Auto Show, Fast Company‘s
Paul Hochman talks to Mulally about the role of technology at Ford —
from employe1es ideas for innovations to consumers high-tech customized
experiences at dealerships and behind the wheel. Click here
for Hochman’s complete inside story about how Ford’s Sync technology
will turn it into America’s most surprising consumer electronics
company, from the April issue of Fast Company, on newsstands now.

