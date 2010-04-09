Ford CEO Alan Mulally Wants Dealerships Like Apple Stores, Cars as Killer Apps [Part 2]

On the heels of the New York Auto Show, Fast Company‘s Paul Hochman talks to Mulally about the role of technology at Ford — from employees ideas for innovations to consumers high-tech customized experiences at dealerships and behind the wheel. Click here for Hochman’s complete inside story about how Ford’s Sync technology will turn it into America’s most surprising consumer electronics company, from the April issue of Fast Company, on newsstands now.

Click here for Part 3: why Ford dealerships should feel like the Apple store.