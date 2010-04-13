American-Designed Shanghai Pavilion at World Expo Built With Old CD Cases, Rainwater [Video, Slideshow]

When the World Expo in Shanghai opens on May 1, some of America’s leading design talent will be center stage. And not just in the American Pavilion.

If you want to see what state-of-the-art interactive experience design looks like, you’ll have to hike on over to the Dream Cube, which is the Chinese corporate pavilion. That’s where New York-based ESI Design, in collaboration with Chinese architectural firm Atelier FCIZ Architects, will dazzle fair goers with a building that changes color based on visitors’ activity, incorporates thousands of crowd-sourced photographs and, in an example of extreme upcycling, its 4,949 square meter exterior is made from used CD cases while the interior is cooled using filtered rainwater.

Asked why he was working for the Chinese instead of his countrymen, ESI founder Edwin Schlossberg had a simple answer: “They called me first.”

Indeed, the problems plaguing the American pavilion are well-known: funding issues and conflicts over architects that have rendered the project a race to get something up — anything! — by opening day. It took extreme intervention by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to prevent an embarrassment of global proportions.

By contrast, in China, Dr. Shi Derong, Chairman of Shanghai Guo Sheng Group and the head of the Chinese corporate committee began a global search in May 2008 to find a firm that could create an interactive exhibit based on the theme “Better City, Better Life.” Corporate sponsors wanted a pavilion that showcased sustainable and harmonious urban living.