Does Corporate Reputation Matter?

Last week, Harris Interactive released their annual study of the most visible and reputable companies in the country. Based on a poll of almost 30,000 people, companies were ranked on a “reputation quotient,” calculated by a variety of public perceptions, including vision and leadership, financial performance, social responsibility, and perceptions of work place environments. I spoke with Robert Fronk, SVP of reputation management at Harris Interactive, to find out the impact of corporate reputation, and whether or not it even matters.

Fast Company: First off, could you briefly describe how the study was conducted?



Robert Fronk: We asked the general public to identify over the past 12 months which companies were most visible when they think about corporate image. We don’t ask them anything about reputation first–just which are most visible–Harris then adds in another 60-75 companies. We then ask the general public overall questions about corporate America, and then we ask a smaller subset to rate their specific reputation.

SC Johnson is a very old company, yet they have never been on the list. Why did they shoot up to #5 suddenly this year?



Quite frankly, they have been running over the past 18 months a corporate image campaign. In the past, a lot of their advertising had always focused on products. Someone maybe with great foresight at SC Johnson may have realized that notion that corporate perceptions rather than product perceptions were becoming more and more valuable. They have been running a values and image campaign, and there has been some effectiveness to that campaign.

We released our annual list of the Most Innovative Companies recently. Some of them show up on Harris’s list–what is working for companies like Google in terms of reputation?



For a company like Google, there are three dimensions that are really driving their reputation. Those are vision and leadership, financial performance, and perceptions of work place. Google is #1 in work place in environment, and #2 in the other categories I mentioned.

Apple is ranked #12, but I was surprised it wasn’t closer to the top, say, right next to Google. Why is that?



This is actually as high as Apple has been. They’ve been climbing from a relatively moderate reputation position, but Apple is a perfect example of brand and reputation. No question that Apple is the uber-brand, but over the past few years, it’s less a product focus, and more things like social responsibility, consistent financial performance, and vision and leadership that create corporate image–and we break this down into a culture of leadership. Interestingly, Apple has done poorly in categories you wouldn’t expect, because in vision and leadership there was often this sense that it all resides with Steve Jobs. The company wasn’t sharing the equity that Steve Jobs had himself, being a visionary leader. This year we saw some of that equity begin to transfer.

For Microsoft, do you think they’re ranked so high (#7) because the public’s perception of their social responsibility mixes with the Gates Foundation?

There’s no doubt. We saw that two years ago when Bill Gates left the company and went full-time at the foundation, and when Warren Buffet announced he would transfer his wealth to the foundation (Berkshire Hathaway is #1). So we know there’s a halo-effect. But Microsoft is thought of highly because social responsibility, believe it or not, also includes how you treat your employees, and Microsoft does extremely well there. Social responsibility is not just things like sustainability.