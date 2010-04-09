DOE Offers $100M for Smart Grid Job Training

Considering a new career? The smart grid sector might be a good place to start now that the U.S. Department of Energy has doled out $100 million for smart grid job training in a move that will help 30,000 people prepare for work.

As part of the smart grid job training program, the DOE will give out 54 awards ranging from $82,000 to $5 million across a number of states: Among the big winners: $4.4 million for a Pepco engineering and service center in Maryland, $5 million for Penn State’s smart grid workforce training program, and $5 million for Florida Power & Light’s smart grid training program. The list of programs is available here (PDF) from the DOE.

There are, of course, other ways to get involved in the green economy besides investing in smart grid training. Metropolitan Community College (MCC) in Omaha, Nebraska is offering a two-year associate’s degree in

green data center management–another sector that will become increasingly important as devices like the iPad move more of our information to the cloud. The Department of Labor also announced $100 million in grants for green jobs training earlier this year.