What Does Coal Mining Have to Do With Geoengineering?

This post was written by Jeff Goodell for Grist.org.

The other day, an MSNBC producer asked me, “What is the

connection between this coal-mine disaster in West Virginia and geoengineering the

planet?”

The question is not as strange as it sounds.

A few years ago, I wrote a book called Big Coal: The Dirty Secret Behind America’s Energy Future. Among other things, I spent a lot of time

underground with coal miners and learned a lot about the dangers and problems

of mining coal. I also learned a lot

about Don “I’m a poor guy with a lot of money” Blankenship, the CEO of Massey

Energy, which owns the mine where at least 25 men died as the result of a methane

explosion last Monday. Because of that

experience, I’m often asked to comment when there is breaking news about a mine

disaster.

My new book, which is about geoengineering the earth’s

climate, would seem to be entirely unrelated. But in fact — as I tried to explain to the MSNBC producer — it really

isn’t.

For one thing, writing Big Coal convinced me of the need to

take geoengineering seriously. After

four years of researching and writing about the coal industry, it became very

clear to me that the world is not going to stop burning coal any time

soon. Nor is carbon capture and

sequestration — the only technology on the horizon that might allow us to burn

coal without melting the planet — ever likely to amount to much (too

complicated, too expensive, the industry itself too moribund to ever change).