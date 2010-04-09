Twitter Redesign Sneak Peek: Tracks Time Spent Tweeting, Looks Apple-y

Ahead of next week’s Chirp, Doug Bowman has given us a hint of what Twitter’s forthcoming redesign might look like. The creative nabob of Twitter has posted a corner of the redesign up on his Dribble page, with the message “Working on what may end up a significant redesign. Not final yet. What we can show without giving away the farm.”

Bowman, who has worked on Wired and was, until he took over from Biz Stone last year, the Visual Design Lead at Google, has given the site a much cleaner look than its current inception. There’s more than a nod to Apple, with the cog wheel of Mac OS X making an appearance on the Actions button and rounded corners. I’m particularly fond of the old aerogram feel of the border pattern.

Most interesting, however, are the stats, which tell you how long you’ve been tweeting, and what your daily tweet average is. If that’s not an incentive to get people posting more 140-character chunks, then what is?

Twitter has already started testing the redesign of its front page, which it showed off last week, but what most tweeters will be waiting for is the site’s design for its mobile apps, as more and more users are using Twitter via their smartphones.