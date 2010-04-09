Best Digital Tools for the Paperless Tax Return

You’ve got less than a week to turn that pile of odd-sized W-2’s, 1099’s, and paper receipts into an income tax return that won’t break the bank or get you audited. This April there are more free, cheap, online tools that can help you digitize your tax return and your financial records all year long.

Your Tax Records in the Cloud

You (or your accountant) has been e-filing your tax return for years, but this year the options for doing your tax return from start to finish electronically are better than ever. You used to go to Staples and buy the latest copy of TurboTax on disc in a box (ha, disc!) and use your desktop copy of Quicken or Microsoft Money to track deductions and charitable donations throughout the year. Now you can do all that in the browser. TurboTax boxes and discs are still on sale at your local office supply store, as are copies of Quicken, but now you can just point your browser to TurboTax.com and get just as capable software without leaving the house.

As of last September, when Intuit acquired Mint.com, you don’t need that copy of Quicken or Microsoft Money, either. Mint.com aggregates your financial transactions for all your accounts in a single place, and sends you email alerts based on criteria you set up. You do have to give Mint.com your online banking credentials to use it, and that’s enough to scare off the security-minded. But the convenience of seeing your financial big picture in one place and getting third-party transaction alerts is worth taking the leap. The iPhone app is pretty nifty, too. (I resisted using Mint.com for a long time because I was uncomfortable trusting a little startup with my online banking passwords; eventually, I gave in and Intuit acquired them. For what it’s worth, Mint’s security FAQ is comforting.)

Several other online services can help you put off or get your return done. Buy more time and file for an extension online for around $20 at File Later. Generate 1099 and W-2 forms for contractors or employees on the cheap at FileTaxes.com. (Hats off to my book agent, whose 1099 I created at FileTaxes.com, for that pointer.) If you’ve already filed your return and are just waiting for your federal refund, check its status at good old IRS.gov.

Digitizing Dead Trees

The cardboard shoebox of receipts from three years ago getting moldy in the garage will be impossible to track down if you ever get audited. This year, invest in a document scanner that will turn your dead tree receipts into a searchable PDF. Any good scanner will do, but I really like the Fujitsu ScanSnap, a one-touch paper-to-PDF converter that’s actually fun to use.