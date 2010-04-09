Facebook Limits Status Updates to 420 Characters (!)

Luckily, there’s not much more to say about Facebook’s 420-character limit. It only applies to updates through apps (like mobile apps) and has actually been in place for a while, though this is the first time they’ve publicly stated it. Comments to updates can be up to 8,000 characters. College freshmen are now permitted to giggle. (This, by the way, is what a post with 420 characters looks like. Seems adequate.)