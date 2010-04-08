Real-TimeExecutionWave (TM) – A New Decision-Making Framework

A Note to Our Readers: I received enormous response and literally hundreds of The Living Organization (R) model white paper downloads from my last Fast Company posting, Strategic Planning is Dead – Long Live Strategy Execution. Thank you for your kind messages and interest in our model. In this spirit, I wanted to share with you a recent blog post excerpt from my Quantum Leaders colleague, Gregg Gallagher , who continues the conversation where I left off. Gregg introduces Real-TimeExecutionWave (TM) in this post, an integral piece of The Living Organization theory and our answer to how Strategy Execution has evolved in today’s fast-paced world.



In his recent posting. Norman wrote on our belief that traditional strategic planning processes & frameworks have failed to adapt to the nature of the modern business environment, and are no longer the optimal approach to high-level decision-making within an organization

We believe that a new decision-making framework – the RealTimeExecutionWave – better accelerates execution.

Building upon The Living Organization model – and the ARC framework, we looked at the various existing planning & decision-making frameworks currently in use. The framework which came closest to our own thinking was the OODA loop, created by John Boyd as a means for explaining fighter-pilot effectiveness, and which subsequently has seen great adoption at all levels of US military planning: tactical, operational and strategic. More info on OODA.

While we have retained the same terminology as that used in Boyd’s OODA, we have evolved the framework to reflect our belief that the decision cycle is more akin to that of a wave with directionality, frequency and amplitude, rather than a recurring loop as defined in the OODA framework.