Why You’ve Got To “Play Nice With Others”

In today’s business climate where so much is changing so quickly, you’ve got to focus on your core competency: What is it that you do that is truly unique, valuable and differentiated? The answer to this question may change from time to time. Having said that, our focus on this question is probably the single most important thing that is driving the success we are having at AMSOLAR .

Once you’ve identified this key core competency then the question is how to complement your strengths and supplement your weaknesses to enhance the value of your enterprise? The answer for us at AMSOLAR is partnerships. It is as simple as what we all learned once upon a time on the playground in elementary school… play nice with others.

What it entails

At AMSOLAR we’ve gone beyond “vendor” relationships to true “partnerships” that come together to form what we call the AMSOLAR ecosystem. The ecosystem includes our construction management and electrical engineering partners, as well as leading solar panel manufacturers, top legal and tax experts – and partners that help us make our corporate giving program, AMSOLAR GIVING, come alive in a meaningful and lasting way.

Create your own ecosystem

What are the key elements of your business that drive value but that you can do without “in-house.” Find partner companies that share your values and who have the capacity to execute.

Just say no

You can’t do it all. You can’t do it all yourself. And you can’t do it all “in-house” at your company – no matter how big you are. We all need to find the strength to surround ourselves with people who know how to do certain things better than we do.

Focus, focus, focus

Figure out what it is that you can do better than anyone else. Refine your approach. Relentlessly focus on execution.

Leverage your ecosystem

Once you’ve created this ecosystem that surrounds your core competency, think broadly about how your partners can drive value. It starts with the products and services they provide… but it shouldn’t end there.