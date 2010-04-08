The iPad of Home Energy Management

Describing Intel’s new Home Energy device as an iPad might be a stretch. Sure, it’s sleek and sexy, with a nice interface to boot, but it’s missing all the features we’ve come to expect since Apple’s raised the bar (Even with Intel’s Atom processor, it still runs on clunky Windows CE software, meaning no multitouch and laggy animations). However, it’s absolutely as worthwhile an investment as an iPad. According to a study by Intel and Wipro last year, the management system, which connects to appliances throughout your household to monitor energy consumption, will save an average of $471 annually.

The device can analyze which appliances are costing you the most money, make suggestions for replacements, and even calculate how long it would take to return your investment.

While still only a concept, Intel sees this as not only a home energy

management system, but also as a modern version of the refrigerator

whiteboard: It comes with a camera for you to leave messages for your

loved-ones. It’s also topped with an oddly large, but satisfying

off-switch, which snaps down like a director’s slate.