Boom: iPhone Gets Multitasking, at Last

Right at the start of Apple‘s iPhone 4.0 event, Steve Jobs revealed the “boom!” many iPhone lovers had been waiting for–multitasking.

Jobs laughed off the several years of anti-Apple criticism centering on multitasking by noting that while Apple wasn’t “the first to this party,” it’s definitely “going to be the best.” The system works pretty much how you would expect: That home button gets another function–a double click now activates the multitasking system. This means it doesn’t work through a gesture, like some fans of Mac OS X’s Exposé feature had hoped, but it’s at least a natural activity for anyone familiar with how iPhones work at the moment.

While running an app, a double click brings up a bar at the bottom of the screen that looks a lot like (though distinctly different from) the standard four-app iPhone menu bar. It shows which other apps are running at the moment, in addition to the one that’s occupying the main portion of the iPhone’s screen (that app gets bumped upwards a notch by the slide-in multitask window). You then merely switch between the apps with a dab at its icon, and the new app picks up where it left off.

Lest you worry that this is merely super-fast app “switching” (with the apps available and not requiring re-logins, to systems like AIM, but actually frozen in place while in the background) then worry not–Jobs demonstrated that Pandora’s streaming audio system happily worked while the app was running behind a different one.