Instant Marketing and Ice Cream

As a marketing person, and teaching marketing all the time, you know what I’m supposed to tell you. Your marketing materials have got to look perfect. You have to have them spell check. You only have one chance at a first impression.

Well, let’s now switch over now to social media. With social media marketing, your marketing materials have got to suck. I’m sorry, but they need to suck. The worse they are, actually the better, (I am exaggerating a little here). That doesn’t mean that you go and you mess up your home page with spelling error or and damage your brochures. They have got to be perfect. There is a time and a place for both. When we’re speaking about social media, the worse the better. The reason is that if you’re going to produce, let’s say, a television commercial. It’s going to cost you anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000 to create that studio commercial. Trust me, if you’re spending $250,000, or even $50,000 to create a commercial, don’t you have a hidden agenda? Aren’t you trying to sell your message?

Of course you are. That’s the purpose of the commercial, Web site, direct mail piece, brochure. Don’t you think that you audience is wise to this, that there’s an agenda attached with the production of a video; or anything that you’re going to spend money on? Don’t you have to get an ROI out of all of your marketing and advertising?. But when your ROI costs are zero with social media, you can be real, sincere, and authentic. You’re transparent. Plus, this video that you’re about to see actually was transmitted via cell phone and received by followers on SeeMic. Click here to watch the video This video is an example of an application called SeesMic, which is kind of like Twitter for text messaging, except this allows you to do the same thing with videos.

Robert Scoble is one of the most prolific bloggers in the world. Robert, reads twenty-three thousand blogs every thirty days according to Google. Twenty-three thousand blogs! Robert went to this Fast Company party and he stuck his video camera cell phone in this guys face. He was the Vice President of a company and Robert asked, “Tell me what you do?” To hear other Robert Scoble insights he shared during our conversation go to: http://www.thesocialmediabible.com/2009/02/27/robert-scoble

This Vice President, was surprised, but started talking. When you see the video you’ll see how awful it is. It’s very dark, out of focus, the audio really is bad, but what it is, is real, now, sincere, transparent, and believable.

What it also was, was transmitted around the world within seconds; and over 50,000 people viewed it in the first three minutes.

Go view the movie now if you haven’t already. Honestly, could that video be any worse? You cannot see it, you cannot understand it. But, It’s effective because I got to see it within three seconds of when it actually took place. There was no editing, there was no hidden agenda. I got to see it … instantly! I’ll watch this because this is real, not staged, not funded, with no hidden agenda. This is transparent. That’s the difference between conventional marketing and social media marketing. Real. Transparent. Authentic. Sincere.