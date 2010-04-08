How Can Businesses Harness the Power of Social Media Marketing?

Recently I interviewed Shama Hyder Kabani , author of the new book The Zen of Social Media Marketing , about how businesses could harness the power of social media. Below are some excerpts from that interview. You can read the entire transcript here .

Can every company benefit from social media marketing?

It’s not a fit for everyone. I’m kind of a contrarian in that sense because I actually think that social media marketing comes last. It comes after you have an established brand. It comes after you really know what your business model is. It comes after you have a really good website in place. It’s the last step when you’re ready to amplify what you’re already doing.

Which social media sites do you recommend for people who feel overwhelmed by the choices in social media?

The three websites that I recommend to people are Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The reason I recommend these is because they’re the three biggest sites. But it’s also because there are a lot of little niche sites out there. What I find is that the people who are on those little niche sites—there’s Foursquare, Plancast and other things that are always popping up—they’re early adopters that are more likely than not to actually already be using these three main sites. So if you set your target on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, you’re essentially going to be able to reach the same people that you would with the smaller sites.

Why do you feel online video is so important?