iPhone 4 Rumor Round-Up: Multitasking at Last?

In a few hours, Apple will reveal the next-gen 4.0 software that’ll run at the core of its next iPhone, the current iPads, and maybe existing iPhones too. Here are some predictions as to what the announcement is likely to include.

Multitasking

What it is: This is the big one–the ability to run non-Apple apps in the background, so that the code is still in action but not visible to the user. This is partly available already, but only for Apple apps (mainly on the iPod). But until now full multitasking has been verboten, with Apple citing the battery-sapping it would cause. The last big iPhone OS update included the release of “push notifications” as a partial solution, but that’s far from ideal. Apple critics have been clamoring for the iPhone (and iPad) to get multi-task powers for ages, and it’s deemed likely that Apple’s worked something out. It may be thanks to clever code optimizations, and it may not be full multitasking (Apple might retain some control over what tasks can run in the background, for example, or how many can run concurrently).

What it means: You’ll be able to surf the web, and chat on AIM at the same time on an iPhone without having to re-login to the chat each time you switch between apps. Lots of other parallel-running apps may make the iPhone experience much smoother. The iPad, which is already a much more capable machine, will be literally unchained by multitasking, and able to show its true powers as both a media consumption, and content production and sharing device.

iAd

What it is: Apple’s mobile advertising system, a product of its recent purchase of Quattro Wireless. Essentially it’ll provide developers with a simple way to include Apple-served adverts into their apps in a sleek way, which will provide another potential revenue stream. We’ve also heard recent rumors that Apple’s hidden some webkit-style “rich experience” code into the iPad SDK…it’s dubbed AdLib, so you may expect Apple’s ads to be more than simple banners (a little like Yahoo! has promised.)