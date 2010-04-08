Google Expands Google Earth to the Sea, Includes Mission Blue’s Hope Spots Initiative

Google‘s Ocean layer, which was introduced last year, is filled with hundreds of place marks, from natural features like coral reefs to man-made shipwrecks and geographic ridges and chasms. The data comes from organizations including the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Here’s what you can do with it:

Double click on the “Explore the Ocean” layer and it will fly you to my

Ocean Overview video and 10 focus areas with National Geographic video

clips. Other layers include dynamic sea surface temperature, Census of

Marine Life data, Marine Protected Areas, shipwrecks, dive and surf

sites, Arkive images, Planet Earth footage from the BBC, and much more.

You can even visit a 3-D model of the undersea laboratory Aquarius and

fly to the Titanic and follow the expedition that

discovered it.

Even more, they’ve begun work with Sylvia Earle’s Mission Blue Foundation, which is attempting to create a series of “Hope Spots,” protected marine areas. Eighteen of those areas are represented in Google Earth now, so you can visit them, learn about them, and learn what you can do to ensure their health. There’s even a tour:

We’ve also created a narrated tour featured in the Ocean Showcase

to introduce you to eight of the regions proposed for protection: the

Eastern Pacific Seascape including the Galapagos Islands, the Gulf of

California, the Mesoamerican Reef in the Caribbean including Belize, the

Sargasso Sea in the mid-Atlantic, the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian

Ocean, the Coral Triangle, the Ross Sea in the Antarctic and Gakkel

Ridge in the Arctic.

The open feel of Zooming around the oceans is new and unexpected–think of it as the interactive version of a great BBC nature documentary. They’ve added it right into Google Earth, so all you have to do is open it up and start zooming.