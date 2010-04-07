Try Intel’s Dispute Finder Now, Use Your Smartphone to Call BS on Friends Soon!

At a presentation in New York Wednesday, Intel Labs showcased some of the latest gizmos straight from alpha-testing. One concept that caught our eye was Intel’s Dispute Finder, which is designed to search the Web for disputed claims and information. The prototype we played with still needs a lot of tweaking naturally, but we’re especially excited about an app Intel’s creating that’d bring this technology to smartphones. Using a device’s voice recorder, Intel’s Dispute Finder can analyze speech, and jot down any disputed facts–perfect for annoying your friend in a heated argument (especially if your “friend” is Glenn Beck on the tee vee.)

It’ll be a long time before this comes to the iPhone (smartphones don’t quite have the processing capacity to handle the app yet), and we’re not sure if Intel’s interested in entering the app store market.

“It’s not a lie detector,” says Rob Ennals of Intel Labs. “If you say ‘Obama’s a reptile,’ it’ll show that CNN disputes it, that the New York Times disputes it, but that maybe Glenn Beck agrees.” So what would Intel use this for? We here at Fast Company see myriad potential for a program like this in journalism, especially in the age of prolific bloggers spouting off mountains of unverified claims. Can you imagine Sean Hannity and Keith Olbermann holding their phones up to each other? Joe Wilson with the app during the State of the Union? The thing would explode! (Also, it’s not impossible to imagine this app playing one hell of a “bad cop” in police interrogations.)

It’s been available as a Firefox extension for some time, but we realized during the demo that Intel, perhaps accidentally, revealed the URL to their handy online search engine.