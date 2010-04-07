Los Angeles’ Potential Transit Future Revealed

Los Angeles is the ultimate car-friendly city. Perhaps that’s why so many people are furiously working on plans to give L.A. an alternative transportation infrastructure. We recently took a look at the L.A. Bike Working Group’s proposed freeway system for bikes, and now a group called Move L.A. is pushing a plan called Los Angeles 30/10. The plan, spurred by a 2008 L.A. ballot measure that will raise $40 billion for public transportation through increased sales taxes, asks the government to front some of the cash now in the hopes that projects can be completed in 10 years instead of 30 years.

GOOD reports that the plan has backing from Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein are also interested in pushing it ahead. Villaraigosa has a vested interest in seeing the project to completion–it could be his legacy. He also surely realizes that the L.A. economy will be crippled by rising gas prices unless immediate action is taken. Check out a larger version of the 30/10 graphic below.

