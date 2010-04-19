Playing Aces: Going for the C-Suite Flush

Aces are fascinating cards, scoring high or low, depending on circumstances. Here they stand for the potentially breakthrough individuals, teams, business models and technologies that can help C-Suites to drive transformational change–and future-proof their businesses. And there are new ways of finding, grooming and deploying such talent. At least that’s the hope of those who employ the growing armies of CTOs (Chief Technology Officers), CIOs (Chief Innovation Officers) and, the new kids on the block, CCOs (Chief Creativity Officers).

At a time when some people are even celebrating the emergence of Chief Happiness Officers, a concept with which we have no quarrel, always having wanted to be happy in our work, we would counter-argue that is a growing need for Chief Unhappiness Officers–dedicated to the task of making their C-Suites uneasy about their worldviews, business models, technologies and social networks. You could say that Andy Grove qualified for the title when he was CEO of Intel–and wrote the seminal business book, Only the Paranoid Survive.

Grove, by general repute was an Ace in the chip industry–and at a critical time. All industries have such people, it’s just that in turbulent, transformative times they are less concentrated in C-Suites than spread out in seemingly random ways across the business.

Some years back, we drew out a 2×2 BCG-style matrix spotlighting the new dynamics of change. Its vertical axis ran from bottom-up to top-down, and its horizontal axis from inside-out to outside-in. In the old order, change typically cascaded top-down, with the news broadcast from the inside out. In the new order, by stark contrast, much of the change is bubbling bottom-up, cutting across established hierarchies, and it turns out that many of the most powerful solutions to the great systemic and market challenges we face are to be found outside the confines of the company.

Tomorrow’s corporate Aces will know how to play the wild cards that have so disruptive to earlier generations of CEOs and senior executives–and they will know how to source suitably disruptive solutions, whether from customers, competitors, NGOs, public agencies or social and environmental entrepreneurs.

As we have seen, leading companies like Danone and Allianz are reaching out to innovators in very different bits of the market landscape, seeking new thinking, new markets, new business models, new technologies and new ways of connecting with the future. In this version of the story, corporate Goliaths will need to work out how to work with the entrepreneurial Davids.