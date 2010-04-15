Playing Queens: The CFO and CIO

Fan your cards and it’s nice to see Queens, which rank third in the poker deck, after Aces and Kings. For us, the Queens in today’s C-Suites are the CFOs, or Chief Financial Officers, sometimes supported by Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) and Chief Accounting Officers (CAOs).

Think about the suits used in playing cards and it’s tempting to see these people as preferring to play hard-edged, financially focused ‘Diamond’ cards, leaving others to play ‘Spades’ (building the business), ‘Clubs’ (new partnerships) or ‘Hearts’ (the spectrum ranging from citizenship to sustainability-focused strategy). What the future will require, however, is leaders who can operate seamlessly across all these domains.

Ask who is most instrumental in helping CEOs and Boards make high-impact decisions these days–the choices and tradeoffs that build or destroy enterprise value–and the answer, more often than not, is the CFO. According to IBM’s 2010 Global CFO Study, based on input from more than 1,900 CFOs and senior finance leaders worldwide, the demands on CFOs are growing fast and now extend well beyond traditional financial control and supervision. The best of these people now combine two key capabilities: finance efficiency and business insight.

But, sadly, they’re not always best placed for the second challenge. Often obsessed with the day-to-day, quarter-to-quarter challenges of keeping the business on the rails and investors happy, CFOs have been among the least engaged C-Suite members as the citizenship and wider sustainability agendas expanded, especially in publicly traded companies. And that’s a problem: Unless they can be engaged, in the core of what they do, much of what CEOs and other leaders promise in public will die a death. Great CEOs need great CFOs.

Even at the best of times, it’s hard not to feel sorry for CFOs, caught between the proverbial rock of CEO enthusiasms and the hard place of financial market judgments. In the teeth of a global downturn, they deserve even more respect. But, in the past, most CFOs have been a real pain, routinely shooting down CEOs and other C-Suite colleagues who wanted to engage the sustainability agenda. If you cut your teeth on Milton Friedman’s view of the responsibilities of business, pretty much all this sustainability stuff is a drag on short-term value creation.

CFOs will be skeptical of the findings of consultants like McKinsey, even when their surveys find that “more than 50 percent of executives consider sustainability–the management of environmental, social, and governance issues–‘very’ or ‘extremely’ important in a wide range of areas, including new-product development, reputation building, and overall corporate strategy.” Many CFOs, indeed, may take perverse comfort that only “around 30 percent of executives say their companies actively seek opportunities to invest in sustainability or embed it in their business practices”.