Playing Kings: The CEO and President

Apart from Aces, who will drop from our sleeves in blog 7, Kings are the highest-ranking cards in the poker deck. For us, the Kings of the C-Suite are the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). Where companies like General Electric, DuPont, Interface or Walmart Stores lead on sustainability challenges, it’s usually because of the CEO. Sometimes they do so because their industry is exposed to issues like climate change, as in the case of DuPont or Duke Energy; sometimes because of a perceived new opportunity space (think GE); and sometimes they act–as with Interface and Walmart–because their CEO has had some sort of Eureka! moment.

With Walmart’s former CEO Lee Scott, the epiphany came as Hurricane Katrina wiped out many of his stores, whereas for Interface founder Ray Anderson his “spear in the chest” moment came while reading Paul Hawken’s book The Ecology of Commerce. His famous remarks at the U.S. Embassy in London sent shockwaves through his company: “I had a revelation about what industry is doing to our planet. I stood convicted as a plunderer of the earth. In the future, people like me will go to jail.”

Leaders like Scott and Anderson were dealt the wildest of wild cards–but spotted the long-term implications for their business models. Happily, they’re not as unusual as they once were. Picture this: No less than 400 CEOs representing Walmart’s largest vendors (aka suppliers) are sitting in the same room, pondering the future of sustainability. This was the scene painted by Jeffrey Hollander, then CEO and now Executive Chairman of Seventh Generation, the green household products company. The meeting, convened by Lee Scott, was the ‘Live Better Sustainability Summit’ held at Walmart’s HQ late in 2007–and was designed to alert other business leaders to the sustainability challenge.

Even with 100,000 vendors under pressure in Walmart’s supply chains, however, most CEOs and Presidents have yet to be whacked by a hurricane or anything else on that scale. Painfully unable to learn from the lessons of others, most remain unaware of the challenges they will face in the coming decade.

You see this in the survey data. Social and environmental concerns are not a top tier issue for most CEOs, according to BusinessWeek Research Services–in a study for SAS. That said, although “still in its adolescence,” says BWRS, “sustainability is being recognized by innovative executives for the opportunity it offers; more than half of executives [focused] on sustainability throughout 2009. Additionally, in the last 12 months, half of organizations have increased their focus on sustainability, while two in five have kept their emphasis on sustainability the same.”

Once the CEO’s office sported notices–echoing President Truman–insisting that, “The Buck Stops Here.” No need for that today: CEOs know they are under the gun as never before. Their average shelf life has shrunk dramatically, to the point where we find it amazing that any still consider the true long-term interests of the business. So where does the buck for environmental, social and governance issues now stop in major corporations? Almost half of senior executives surveyed fingered the CEO (47%), with the COO a distant second (13%)