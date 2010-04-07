Product-Design Startup Quirky Gets $6 Million in VC Funding

Quirky is probably the most interesting experiment in how products are designed and produced in recent memory. But when they launched, they seemed like a bold but ultimately wild-eyed idea. No more: They just secured an impressive $6 million in Series A venture financing.

Quirky turns the standard product design process on its head–think of it as collaborative product development. Here’s how it works:

The site caters to any cocktail-napkin Thomas Edison. Inventors pay $99

to submit an idea. Each week, the community rates the new batch. Among the ideas that come across the site in any given week, you might

vote for, let’s say, three: An RFID dog bowl that keeps other pets from

chomping Rover’s kibble; a double-sided USB stick, for separating work

and personal files; and a credit card-shaped holder that stores a

half-dozen sim cards, for example. You pan the underarm maxipads and the

dog mints,

among other things.

Best

outcome for you, the inventor: Your idea gets produced. Worst outcome: free advice and

feedback.

Quirky’s own team of industrial designers are the ones initially

vetting the ideas and choosing the ones to be mocked up as renderings.

These are then put back in front of the Quirky community for further vetting

and refinement. Finally, if a concept wins out over competing ideas in

a public vote, anyone gets a chance to pre-order the product. Once

enough pre-orders are secured, the product goes in for limited-run

production.

Quirky originally started just nine months ago with $1.6 million gathered from friends and family of its apple-cheeked, 23-year-old founder, Ben Kaufman. (More on him in a second.) The new funds are earmarked for construction of a full-scale rapid prototyping shop, a global sales force and retail distribution, 24-hour design and engineering, and new interactive tools for the site. Kaufman will remain as founder and CEO, but he’ll of course be joined with some VC types: Mitch Lowe, who founded and ran Jumpstart Automotive Media, will be serving chairman of the board and will have a day-to-day management role; and James D. Robinson IV of RRE Ventures will serve on the board as well. RRE is, like Quirky, based in New York. They led the financing round, with additional cash coming from unnamed angels and three other VC firms: Village Ventures, Contour Venture Partners, and Lowercase Capital.