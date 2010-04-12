Wild Cards for Tomorrow’s C-Suite

As sustainability activists and professionals are drawn into the corporate world as stakeholders and strategy consultants, we thought it might help to have a deck of cards identifying key players in today’s C-Suite–the rarefied realm of business decision-makers like CEOs, CFOs and COOs, all of whom have the word “Chief” in their title.

We know we’re not the first to describe capitalism as a high-stakes poker game, but in this series of seven blogs we’ll take the metaphor at face value. After all, “Poker is a microcosm of all we admire and disdain about capitalism and democracy,” wrote poker columnist Lou Krieger. “It can be rough-hewn or polished, warm or cold, charitable and caring, or hard and impersonal, fickle and elusive, but ultimately it is fair, and right, and just.”

Really? Think of the fallout from recent market excesses or our increasingly unstable climate. Such externalities have fuelled the explosion in recent decades of high-octane social and environmental movements, dedicated to alerting policy-makers, investors and business leaders to areas where capitalism disrupts lives, communities or ecosystems. These movements have included campaigns against abuses in such areas as consumer safety, environment, aid, human rights and corruption.

Before many of them became political or business strategy consultants, the voices of the leaders of these movements were often reduced to a dull rumor inside the plush gaming rooms of the global casino. Now, increasingly, they are inside. Every so often, high-stakes gamblers like George Soros have embraced societal challenges by setting up foundations, but they were seen as mutants. Now, however, a bewildering array of market superstars, including Bill Gates, is playing this game. Gates, for example, is no longer just tackling health issues like malaria but also spotlighting climate change as the wild card challenge of the century. And he is shaping mainstream understanding of these issues: As of April 2010, he had accumulated over 685,000 followers on Twitter in just a few months.

Gates is emerging as a fascinating social innovator–and, like many of his ilk, is supporting a growing stable of social entrepreneurs. Whatever language they use, many of these people are inspired by the same concept–sustainability. Many business people, on the other hand, particularly in the U.S., see the idea as something of a Trojan horse. Many seem to fear that while sustainability may be prettily green outside, it could house a dangerous, political core akin to socialism, even communism.

Hogwash that may be, but such critics won’t be much comforted to see that the fastest growing element in all of this is social innovation–explored in recent books like Connected and Switch. Most people in the C-Suite are blind to the trend, but there’s a revolution building–focusing on shifting market mindsets, behaviors, cultures, and, ultimately, paradigms. Read, for example, the latest report from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Vision 2050, signed off by 29 global CEOs. The trail is being blazed for a new breed of market revolutionaries, who will not simply play their cards differently but also help change the rules of the game.