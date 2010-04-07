Target Embraces Recycling in U.S. Stores

File this under “Better Late Than Never:” Target has launched recycling stations in all of its 1,740 stores as part of a month-long Earth Day celebration. Previously, the chain didn’t have any recycling bins in its stores.

But instead of attacking Target for so being late to the party–Walmart began a recycling program years ago–we should applaud them for implementing a comprehensive recycling strategy. The new recycling stations at the front of each store offer recycling for aluminum, glass and plastic beverage containers, plastic bags, MP3 players, cell phones, and ink cartridges. Not a bad start, especially since Target has long recycled cardboard, hangers, and shrink wrap behind the scenes, according to Greenbiz.

In addition to the massive recycling initiative, Target is launching a number of less exciting Earth Day-themed initiatives, including an eco-friendly section at Target.com, an Earth Day giveaway of 1.5 million reusable shopping bags, and a month-long “Drive Home Green” sweepstakes with a grand prize of a 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid. These are decent Earth Day promotions, but let’s be honest–rescuing countless electronics from the landfill pile is much more exciting.