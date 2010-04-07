Using Legos to Explain the World’s Toughest Challenge, in the Next 50 Years

Dr. Hans Rosling is a legendary TED presenter: He’s appeared there a half-dozen times, using stats in ingenious ways to dispel common myths about the developing world. A professor at Karolinska

Institutet in Stockholm, he’s got a way of making complex forces intuitive, in stunningly short order, using infographics.



For example, check out this short video, where he uses a few Legos to illustrate the problems of population growth–and the central misconception about the so-called developing world:

The video is actually part of an impressive 20-part series sponsored by Ericsson, which includes videos by luminaries in developmental economics such as Jeffrey Sachs. Stay tuned for more videos.

In the meantime, if you want to get the straight dope from Rosling–an interactive versions of the graphs he uses in his presentations–check out his site, Gapminder. There, the breakthrough software that Rosling invented to create his infograhics is available for free.