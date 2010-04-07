Infographic of the Day: Walmart’s Stunning Growth, from 1962 to Now

Stats about Walmart are always difficult to comprehend and difficult to even nail down, because in a scant couple of years, they’re already outdated. For example, in 2006, Walmart had 1.8 million employees. In 2009? 2.1 million, 1.4 million in the U.S. alone.

Each week, almost 60% of America shops at Walmart. Worldwide, that comes to 200 million people–again, every single week.

But maybe those numbers seem awfully abstract. If so, check out this newly refreshed animation from Flowing Data, illustrating the growth of Walmart since its founding in 1962.

This year, Walmart was #9 in our list of Most Innovative Companies. Why? Read here. (Hint: It isn’t just the 12-pound bags of Funyuns.)