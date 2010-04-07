Crib Sheet: Michael O’Leary, CEO of Pay-per-Pee Airline Ryanair

Last year, Ryanair, the budget airline run by Michael O’Leary, announced it was considering introducing coin-operated toilets on its flights. Hilarity and shock ensued, along with some great graphics–most notably on the b3ta.com website. Today, it announced that, along with hiking the cost of checking in bags to the hold during the school holidays by 25%, it is making good on its threat, along with losing two of the three existing toilets to make room for another six seats. Yes, frequent fliers, the pee-free plane has become reality.

Earlier this year, the company was named as one of the least ethical companies in the world, alongside Monsanto, Chevron, and Halliburton, but its CEO is, arguably, a brilliant marketeer and self-publicist. And, where he goes, other airlines follow–Spirit has just announced it is to charge $45 for carry-on bags, for example. The 49-year-old tax lawyer turned businessman has a mouth on him the size of the Liffey, and uses it to great effect in the cause of Ryanair. So, fasten your seatbelts, cross your legs and let’s see what makes O’Leary such a “character.” Oh, and feminists? “Get a sense of humor.”

I’m Randy, Fly Me: O’Leary suggested Ryanair might start providing first-class travel. It would come with the strapline “bed and blowjobs.” All this was said as he unveiled a nearly naked calendar of his flight attendants. All profits would go, he said, to charity.

Find a loophole and exploit it: In order to avoid commuting-hours gridlock, he paid $6,100 dollars for a taxi license so that he could use Dublin’s bus and taxi lanes. When his little secret was discovered, he was unrepentant. “Last time I checked, this was a democratic republic. As long as I pay my taxes, I’m free to do with my money what I like.”