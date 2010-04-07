Apple Admits iPad Wi-Fi Connection Troubles, Suggests Fixes

The problems aren’t incredibly widespread, but it’s not exactly an isolated problem, either: Users have hit the Apple support forums in droves, for one thing. For some users, the problem manifests itself in the iPad proving unable to hold a signal, even while standing in front of the router, and some iPads need to be reconnected to the Wi-Fi network every 10 minutes or so.

Today Apple confirmed that they’re aware of the problem (which is a blessing in itself–Apple has, in the past, simply denied any issue with their hardware, most notably in the recent “yellow iMac screen” debate), and has even gone so far as to suggest a few ways users could fix the problem. From Apple:

Symptoms:

Under certain conditions, iPad may not automatically rejoin a known

Wi-Fi network after restart or waking from sleep. This can occur with

some third-party Wi-Fi routers that are dual-band capable when: Using the same network name for each network

Using different security settings for each network Resolution:

If you encounter this issue, try the following: Create separate Wi-Fi network names to identify each band. This can

be done easily by appending one or more characters to the current

network name. (Example: Add a G to the 802.11b/g network name and an N

to the 802.11n network name.)

be done easily by appending one or more characters to the current network name. (Example: Add a G to the 802.11b/g network name and an N to the 802.11n network name.) Ensure that both networks use the same security type (WEP, WPA,

WPA2, and so on)

WPA2, and so on) If the issue persists, reset your network settings using Settings

> General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Note: Always ensure that your Wi-Fi router firmware is up to date.

Yet another reason you should always wait for the second generation of Apple products!

[Image via Gizmodo]