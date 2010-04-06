Wondering whether it’s a good idea to ride your bike to work? Bicycling Magazine has put together a handy list of the top 50 bike friendly cities in the U.S. (Spoiler alert) Congratulations, Minneapolis, Minn.! Some of the choices are obvious–the list would be suspect if cities like San Francisco, Portland, and New York City weren’t included–but others might surprise you. Did you know, for example, that over 5% of Gainesville, Florida, residents commute by bike (it’s a town built around the University of Florida, after all)? Or that Fargo, North Dakota, has over 200 miles of bike paths?

All of the cities listed have populations of 100,000 or more, and California kind of got the shaft–Bicycling Magazine aimed for geographic diversity “to avoid having a list dominated by California’s many bike-oriented cities.” We would also like to see some kind of ranking–surely some of these cities are superior to others. The list is handy overall, though, and clicking on each city reveals why it was picked. The magazine also has a separate list of the top 5 biking cities with populations of 100,000 or less for claustrophobic riders.

[Bicycling Magazine]