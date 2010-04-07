$175 Book vs. $19.99 App: Trying Out Phaidon Design Classics for the iPad

The three-volume, 10-inch thick Phaidon Design Classics books can double as an end table, but as reference material it isn’t the most convenient tome to page through. That’s why a slightly cheaper, smaller version was released last year. But you may not need those 3,300 yellow-bound pages at all now that there’s an iPad app featuring all 1,000 iconic design projects–from the paperclip to Lockheed’s SR-71 Blackbird.

The app may still be in its infancy since search and shuffle features were not yet working for us. Plus the content only displays in landscape mode, there’s no portrait viewing option at all.

But overall the app is very pretty–what do you expect from Phaidon?–and there’s a really nice effect when you flip pages, like slatted vertical blinds turning over.