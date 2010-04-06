Hosted VoIP Market Continues to Grow

Infonetics reported last week that service provider revenue from residential/SOHO and business VoIP services grew 20% in 2009 over 2008 – pretty impressive given the macroeconomic environment during that time. In the last six months, we have seen the introduction of innovative, new cloud-based business solutions powered by our BroadWorks platform. Here are just two examples of how our service providers are achieving higher-margin and higher revenue with their Communications as a Service (CaaS) product delivery model. And their customers are highly satisfied thanks to the CaaS economic and improved employee efficiency benefits.

PCCW – one communications

Hong Kong’s largest service provider, PCCW, recently launched its’

significantly enhanced version of one communications that is tailor

designed for the SME market sector. one communications

seamlessly integrates fixed, mobile and broadband communications and

offers businesses a simple way to improve productivity of their

employees, without an upfront capital investment. one

communications offers three simple user plans. Prior to making a

purchase decision, the potential customer is presented with five

business scenarios to ensure they select the plan that meets their

communication needs, i.e., starting a business, expanding a business,

etc. The comparable scenario selection is then teamed up with an

equipment map to illustrate how the communication goals can be

achieved. The BroadWorks® powered one communications

service offers the capability to automatically route traditional voice,

email and fax services for delivery through a fixed-line to a mobile

phone. A mobile phone is transformed to include the functionality of a

stationary office desk phone, providing access to all forms of

communication messaging regardless of a user location. A user also has

the ability to switch from a mobile phone to a desktop phone while

engaged in a conversation without needing to forward the call. A user

will never miss a call as all calls will be sent to the desktop and

mobile phones simultaneously.

KPN – Zakelijk InternetPlusBellen (ZIPB).

Royal KPN N.V. is the leading telecommunications and ICT service

provider in the Netherlands, offering fixed-line and mobile telephony,

internet and television services to both business and consumers. KPN

chose BroadSoft’s BroadWorks application solution to supply reliable,

hosted communications services for their SOHO/SME markets. KPN’s

BroadWorks powered solution, ZIPB, is a fixed-mobile offer that

includes the toolbar in Outlook that allows the customer to be

accessible anytime and anywhere. The BroadWorks solution allows KPN to

offer new and innovative services to its customers.

Although they are separated by almost ten thousand kilometers, these

service introductions reflect a new market reality. Hosted business

communications are no longer a niche concept pushed by aggressive

startups; it is a proven operational solution and a proven winning

business case for both customers and service providers alike. A hosted

business communications solution allows customers to focus on their

core business (not their “chore” business) in a more cost-effective

way. Additionally, service providers are able to offer a product with

higher margins and revenues compared to reselling premises systems and

delivering trunks.

BroadSoft continues to enhance its hosted business solutions

portfolio by adding new functionality, operational and sales tools to

increase productivity and profitability, and a large portfolio of third

party partner solutions. For more information on BroadSoft hosted

business solutions, please contact your account manager today.