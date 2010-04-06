Hosted VoIP Market Continues to Grow

Infonetics reported last week that service provider revenue from
residential/SOHO and business VoIP services grew 20% in 2009 over 2008
– pretty impressive given the macroeconomic environment during that
time. In the last six months, we have seen the introduction of
innovative, new cloud-based business solutions powered by our
BroadWorks platform. Here are just two examples of how our service
providers are achieving higher-margin and higher revenue with their
Communications as a Service (CaaS) product delivery model. And their
customers are highly satisfied thanks to the CaaS economic and improved
employee efficiency benefits.
PCCW – one communications
Hong Kong’s largest service provider, PCCW, recently launched its’
significantly enhanced version of one communications that is tailor
designed for the SME market sector. one communications
seamlessly integrates fixed, mobile and broadband communications and
offers businesses a simple way to improve productivity of their
employees, without an upfront capital investment. one
communications offers three simple user plans. Prior to making a
purchase decision, the potential customer is presented with five
business scenarios to ensure they select the plan that meets their
communication needs, i.e., starting a business, expanding a business,
etc. The comparable scenario selection is then teamed up with an
equipment map to illustrate how the communication goals can be
achieved. The BroadWorks® powered one communications
service offers the capability to automatically route traditional voice,
email and fax services for delivery through a fixed-line to a mobile
phone. A mobile phone is transformed to include the functionality of a
stationary office desk phone, providing access to all forms of
communication messaging regardless of a user location. A user also has
the ability to switch from a mobile phone to a desktop phone while
engaged in a conversation without needing to forward the call. A user
will never miss a call as all calls will be sent to the desktop and
mobile phones simultaneously.
KPN – Zakelijk InternetPlusBellen (ZIPB).
Royal KPN N.V. is the leading telecommunications and ICT service
provider in the Netherlands, offering fixed-line and mobile telephony,
internet and television services to both business and consumers. KPN
chose BroadSoft’s BroadWorks application solution to supply reliable,
hosted communications services for their SOHO/SME markets. KPN’s
BroadWorks powered solution, ZIPB, is a fixed-mobile offer that
includes the toolbar in Outlook that allows the customer to be
accessible anytime and anywhere. The BroadWorks solution allows KPN to
offer new and innovative services to its customers.
Although they are separated by almost ten thousand kilometers, these
service introductions reflect a new market reality. Hosted business
communications are no longer a niche concept pushed by aggressive
startups; it is a proven operational solution and a proven winning
business case for both customers and service providers alike. A hosted
business communications solution allows customers to focus on their
core business (not their “chore” business) in a more cost-effective
way. Additionally, service providers are able to offer a product with
higher margins and revenues compared to reselling premises systems and
delivering trunks.
BroadSoft continues to enhance its hosted business solutions
portfolio by adding new functionality, operational and sales tools to
increase productivity and profitability, and a large portfolio of third
party partner solutions. For more information on BroadSoft hosted
business solutions, please contact your account manager today.