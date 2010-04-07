IZen Garden: Another Entrepreneur Succeeds Despite Me

Some day I will learn to keep my big advice-giving mouth shut.

About three years ago a developer friend of mine named Jiva DeVoe who had just designed an iPhone app that was a staff pick in the App store, emailed me for advice. “Whom should I get in touch with for PR for my app,” he wanted to know.

I had already bought and tried his IZen Garden, which allowed me to design a sand garden on my iPhone. I tried it once and thought it would never get traction. It didn’t seem like a game, nor was it a productivity app. Who would make a garden on a tiny screen?

“Don’t invest your money in PR,” I told him blithely.”No one is going to make money off iPhone apps.”

So I was wrong. My advice sucked, and another entrepreneur is born. Good thing he didn’t Iisten to me! Or maybe he did, and now he gets his PR free. Jiva quit his day job two years ago. He has 347,000 installs. And now he has released IZen Garden for the IPad and it is gorgeous,

IZen Garden helps you arrange objects like stones, butterflies, and plants on sand and rake the sand into intricate designs, all with the touch screen. It is an application for creating beauty,a and on the IPad’s large bright screen it is indeed compelling. You can make the objects bigger and smaller by pinching them as you do with type, and you can also move objects on the screen into a design that can be endlessly tweaked and modified.