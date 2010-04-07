Crib Sheet: WikiLeaks and Its Spokesman, Julian Assange

“We open governments,” states the Twitter bio of WikiLeaks, a whistle-blowing website that broke the story of a U.S. helicopter attack in Iraq three years ago. Over a dozen people were killed, including two Reuters journalists, and despite Reuters’ best efforts to obtain the military’s video of the video using the FOI act, it remained a mystery. Until WikiLeaks posted the video on a website this week.

WikiLeaks was set up three years ago as a site for leaking sensitive information–and its staff are unpaid. Its mere existence has got the world’s security agencies rattled. Last year, the German domain owner of WikiLeaks’s hosting service, PRQ, had his house raided after an Australian censorship blacklist was released on the site. The Ministry of Defence in the U.K. is also keeping tabs on WikiLeaks, and last week the site claimed that the U.S. government is spying on the organization and its staff.

Its spokesman, Julian Assange, is a peripatetic Aussie who currently lives in East Africa. A former hacker, he is understandably cagey about a lot of matters–not least his age. “I prefer to keep the bastards guessing,” he says. He appeared on The Alyona Show on RT to talk about the black-and-white footage of the attack, which it obtained through a military whistleblower. “This video is going to result not simply in the prosecution of those pilots or their immediate commanders, but some higher reform,” he told the show’s host.

Here’s FC’s guide to the site and how it survives–legally, financially. When you’re done reading this story, either burn it or eat it. It’s safer that way.

Stay mysterious: WikiLeaks’ host, PRQ, provides “highly secure, no-questions-asked hosting services,” as used by torrent site The Pirate Bay, in Sweden. The site has no official headquarters.

Be cagey about your founders: “Chinese dissidents, journalists, mathematicians, and start-up company technologists from the U.S., Taiwan, Europe, Australia and South Africa” are the people behind the launch.