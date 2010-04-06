Jeffrey Hollender Seventh Generation Social Responsibility

Seventh Generation is committed to becoming the world’s most trusted brand of authentic, safe, and environmentally responsible products for a healthy home. For 20 years, the closely held Burlington, Vermont-based company has been at the forefront of a cultural change in consumer behavior and business ethics.

One of the country’s first self-declared “socially responsible” companies, Seventh Generation is a business that operates according to a new and different set of principles and values that in many ways are a marked departure from those long considered “traditional.” Its business practice is focused on offering people avenues to express their idealism, passion and commitment to causes larger than themselves at every point along its supply chain—from suppliers and partners to shareholders, customers, and its own staff.

Jeffrey has just published a book with Bill Breen titled The Responsibility Revolution: How the Next Generation of Business Will Win. His views on transparency are so relevant to so many organizations, not just business. The current scandals around the Catholic Church and other venerable institutions are stark reminders on how opaqueness can lead to dramatic losses in integrity, authenticity, and value. Let’s listen to him as I visited Seventh Generation’s booth at Expo West in Anaheim this March.