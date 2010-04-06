Jeffrey Hollender Seventh Generation Social Responsibility

Many of us know of Jeffrey Hollender, founder of Seventh Generation.
Seventh Generation is committed to becoming the world’s most trusted brand of authentic, safe, and environmentally responsible products for a healthy home. For 20 years, the closely held Burlington, Vermont-based company has been at the forefront of a cultural change in consumer behavior and business ethics.
One of the country’s first self-declared “socially responsible” companies, Seventh Generation is a business that operates according to a new and different set of principles and values that in many ways are a marked departure from those long considered “traditional.” Its business practice is focused on offering people avenues to express their idealism, passion and commitment to causes larger than themselves at every point along its supply chain—from suppliers and partners to shareholders, customers, and its own staff.
Jeffrey has just published a book with Bill Breen titled The Responsibility Revolution: How the Next Generation of Business Will Win. His views on transparency are so relevant to so many organizations, not just business. The current scandals around the Catholic Church and other venerable institutions are stark reminders on how opaqueness can lead to dramatic losses in integrity, authenticity, and value. Let’s listen to him as I visited Seventh Generation’s booth at Expo West in Anaheim this March.
Pierre Ferrari is an investor, director and VP of Marketing for Guayakí Yerba Mate, a company that combines scaled reforestation in South America, the reparation of many small communities and the marketing of Guayakí Yerba Mate. From 1995 on, Pierre focused his energies on a variety of social issues ranging from International Relief and Development, Conscientious Commerce, and Emerging Markets. He is president of “Hot Fudge” social venture capital fund, a community development venture capital fund whose purpose is to use venture capital to create jobs, entrepreneurial capacity and wealth that advance the livelihoods and wealth opportunities of low-income people and the economies of distressed communities.
Pierre holds a Masters degree in Economics from The University of Cambridge and a MBA from Harvard Business School. He has two sons, married to Kimberly, in awe of two stepdaughters, reads voraciously, and enjoys golf.