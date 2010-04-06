New Product Development: From Concept to Launch

Launching a product will not happen over night. It takes time, horsepower, creativity and smarts to launch a successful product. We will walk you through each stage, from concept to launch, to help guide your new product development efforts:

Generating Ideas

Idea generation can consumer 50% of the development time, notes Preston Smith and Donald Reinertsen in their book, Developing Products in Half the Time. It will help you explore what is both possible and impossible. Idea generation is sometimes referred to as the “fuzzy front end.” The “fuzzy” comes from the large amount of ideas that will not all work, but through research and analysis you can bring clarity to your efforts.

To get inspired, consider reviewing industry trends. For instance, blur Group found a large surge in the crowdsourcing trend and built a company around the concept. Or, host creative work sessions. If you do host a creative work session, be sure bring in many different parts of your company, such as an account executive — you never know where your next million dollar idea is going to come from. For instance, the famous Shreddies campaign was developed by an advertising intern.

Developing the Concept

A major element in the concepting stage is research. You will need gather market research to determine your audience and their needs. Who is being underserved and what product benefits can you offer them to meet their needs? For instance, Apple found there wasn’t a phone that appealed to creatives.

At this point, you are equipped with many brilliant ideas, and now it’s time to determine which best meets your audience needs. For instance, Jet Blue found by creating a “jetting” experience, they could appeal to a younger demographic. In their brainstorming sessions the Jet Blue team could have brainstormed TVs, designer and / or massaging chairs and healthy food would appeal to this audience.