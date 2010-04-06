The Tokyo Baby Cafe Is a Mommy-Baby Wonderland

Tokyo Baby Cafe–a mother-and-baby shop set to open in Japan–is somewhat redolent of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in

Wonderland, with its pale blue-and-gray color scheme. Add the fact

that it caters for both adults and children, and all that’s missing is a

cake labeled “Eat Me” and a bottle marked “Drink Me.”

Everything in the space works for both adults and kids. The nursing sofa doubles as a playroom and diaper-changing table, and there are

even paintings on the undersides of the tables, for the children to

enjoy while their mothers drink the Kool-Aid.

Floorboards and windows come in both adult and kid size, and there are

even two sizes of lightbulbs. Door handles and light fittings are placed

far above the reach of little fingers.