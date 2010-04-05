Virgin Mobile USA’s Brand Experience Leader on Breaking Through Competitive Climates

Ron Faris is Director of Brand Experiences at Virgin Mobile USA. He is responsible for managing Virgin Mobile’s largest brand marketing programs, including lifestyle marketing, events and sponsorships, branded entertainment and cause-related marketing initiatives (including The RE*Generation, Virgin Mobile’s pro-social initiative committed to ending youth homelessness).

Brandon Gutman: How does your brand break through in a competitive climate? What are the principles that guide you as you build your brand in the marketplace?

Ron Faris: At Virgin Mobile, my team has been relentless at building an authentic and provocative brand. A brand with soul. Every experience we build is designed specifically to put the broadest smile on a customer or prospect’s face. Our brand experiences are the closest our fans get to touching and feeling the brand. And there are several principles that guide us to telling the right story to the right segment.

First, we never build an experience unless we know it’s earned the right to be discussed virally. So many companies out there have such colossal media budgets that they’re afforded the luxury to rely on enough advertising to build awareness of their brand or experiences. If there’s anything we’ve learned from our spiritual leader, Sir Richard Branson, it’s that a good idea or stunt can spread virally without a penny spent on media. Branson himself started marketing Virgin Atlantic with a modest marketing budget. But in realizing the power of PR (in his case it was ballooning over the Atlantic Ocean with a huge sign that said “FLY VIRGIN”!), he stumbled on a cost-effective method to build lust for the brand.

Second, I really think that these days, customers and prospects expect more from their brands. They expect them to stand for something more than just quality product. Every program and experience we build at Virgin Mobile has a cause marketing component to it through our charity platform, the RE*Generation, which focuses on fighting homeless youth in our country. It’s both a personal and professional passion of mine, and the highlights of my days are not in witnessing the success of this program, but rather, watching our partners, celebrities and fans of the brand adopt the issue as their own.

Finally, I think executing the right program always requires the right balance of organization and magic. At Virgin Mobile, we build “moments of wow” — carefully constructed moments that are meant to surprise and delight the customer. Whether it be a skydiver landing on one of our Virgin Mobile Festival stages, or a concert on a moving flatbed truck hosted by Public Enemy, our experiences are designed to build hype and attract fans to our brand in a fun and provocative way.

Has the recession dampened your marketing efforts?