Collaboration For Innovation: Why Can’t We All Work Together?

A recent article on ComputerWeekly.com noted that 80% of CIOs are increasing their investments in collaboration tools. At the same time, many organizations are struggling with restrictions on which tools may be used.

For corporation innovation initiatives, this is an important issue.

Building a strong culture of collaboration is vital to fostering

productive innovation. To help build a healthy, sustainable innovation

ecosystem in the enterprise employees must be provided with an

environment that equips them with the proper skills, tools, and

knowledge resources to improve their effectiveness. Included in this

support must be a practical framework for collaboration around

innovation.

Too often, companies tend to build organizational silos that cut

workers off from key information and from each other. This is anathema

to innovation.

Innovation thrives when knowledge flows through the enterprise to

the workers that need it. This knowledge is often not documented,

residing in the minds of the workers. This is why it is essential to

enable the connection of people to people based on what they know. The

right collaboration framework can help make this happen.

Conversely, the wrong framework can create frustration as workers

feel it is difficult to connect and share knowledge and leverage that

knowledge in their work. Many employees find that tools are not

compatible and that it is difficult to capture their collaborative

exchanges in a meaningful way that can leveraged.

A good collaboration framework is one that enables employees to

connect without the need to leave the context of their innovation

work. The framework should make it easy to integrate the discussion

into the innovation process and capture the tacit knowledge of the

enterprise for reuse. It must be simple for workers to engage with one

another if you are truly going to unlock the value of the

organization’s tribal wisdom.