Collaboration For Innovation: Why Can’t We All Work Together?

A recent article on ComputerWeekly.com
noted that 80% of CIOs are increasing their investments in
collaboration tools. At the same time, many organizations are
struggling with restrictions on which tools may be used.
For corporation innovation initiatives, this is an important issue.
Building a strong culture of collaboration is vital to fostering
productive innovation. To help build a healthy, sustainable innovation
ecosystem in the enterprise employees must be provided with an
environment that equips them with the proper skills, tools, and
knowledge resources to improve their effectiveness. Included in this
support must be a practical framework for collaboration around
innovation.
Too often, companies tend to build organizational silos that cut
workers off from key information and from each other. This is anathema
to innovation.
Innovation thrives when knowledge flows through the enterprise to
the workers that need it. This knowledge is often not documented,
residing in the minds of the workers. This is why it is essential to
enable the connection of people to people based on what they know. The
right collaboration framework can help make this happen.
Conversely, the wrong framework can create frustration as workers
feel it is difficult to connect and share knowledge and leverage that
knowledge in their work. Many employees find that tools are not
compatible and that it is difficult to capture their collaborative
exchanges in a meaningful way that can leveraged.
A good collaboration framework is one that enables employees to
connect without the need to leave the context of their innovation
work. The framework should make it easy to integrate the discussion
into the innovation process and capture the tacit knowledge of the
enterprise for reuse. It must be simple for workers to engage with one
another if you are truly going to unlock the value of the
organization’s tribal wisdom.