Where Did The 1st Quarter of 2010 Go?

Guess what? One quarter of the year is gone! And you are saying to yourself “Where did it go?” Which is quickly followed by “Why haven’t I accomplished my Goals for this quarter?” The answer: Because you aren’t effectively using your Time – not because you don’t have enough Time.

Executives and business owners I coach often say “If I only had another 10 hours a week I could accomplish my goals.” My reponse: it’s not about having enough Time; it’s what they do with their Time that matters. Why? Because Time is Finite – there is only so much Time – and Tasks are Infinite – there will always be more Tasks to do than Time to do them. What really matters is not trying to figure out how to squeeze another hour out of your work day (i.e.getting up an hour earlier, skipping exercise), but rather examining how you are using the Time you have to achieve your work Goals. And a BIG part of this examination – and a way to ultimately improve your Time usage – is establishing an Action Plan to achieve the Goals you have set for yourself in 2010. Why? Because the best ideas have no value until they are implemented and taking action is the difference between High and Low Achievers. And here are the steps you need to take to develop an effective Action Plan.

1. Determine Your Attitude: Do you really want to achieve your Goals? If you don’t want them bad than go no further.

2. Make every important Goal a SMART Goal:

Ø S PECIFIC – Be precise about what the Goal really is.