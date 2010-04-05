Getting Zappos-d

Imagine you own a local shoe store. You keep a stock on hand of about 250 pairs of shoes to satisfy the diverse tastes of your geographic area. Even in tough times, people need shoes. Maybe not the most glamorous business, but is has been good for you and your family for a couple of generations.

Until your world is shattered in an instant. By Zappos.

I’m sure you know it. Zappos is the online shoe store that stocks over 1 million pairs of shoes. They ship for free – both ways. So you can order 10 pairs of shoes, try them all on, and send back the nine pairs you don’t like. Zappos consistently ranks in the top 5% for customer service right along the Ritz Carlton and other luxury brands. Before they reached their 10th birthday, Zappos became the largest shoe store on the planet with over $1 billion in retail sales.

You can’t compete. There’s no way you can stock 1 million pairs of shoes. You’re out of business. Maybe not instantly, but the decline begins right away, and your demise is only a matter of time.

Your customers now have access to a bigger selection, great customer service, and total convenience. They’re going away, never to return.

You were Zapposed. The name Zappos is derived from the Spanish word Zapatos (shoes). Based on the impact Zappos had on the shoe industry, I believe we need a new phrase: Getting Zapposed.

Zappos. (ZA-pos) Verb. To crush one’s competitor. To eat another’s lunch. To overwhelm an adversary with so much innovation and creativity that they succumb to your will. To rewrite the rules of the game and render your opponent helpless. To demoralize your enemy via breakthrough innovation.