The True Inconveniences of Designing Al Gore’s Office

It must suck being Al Gore. All he has to do is flip on the lights at

home, and every global-warming denialist this side of the equator picks up a

pitchfork. Never mind that he

has done more for the environment in the 21st century than, oh,

anyone else.

So you can imagine the ridiculous lengths he has to go to to prove

his eco bona fides, whether it’s what

he piles onto his plate or how he designs his offices. As to the

latter, take a look at the New York headquarters of his boutique green

investing firm, Generation

Investment Management. A lot of effort went into making the place seem

unimpeachably green — so much that, weirdly, it’s actually less green

than it could be.

The 5,000-square-foot space is on the 48th floor of One Bryant Park,

the world’s first LEED Platinum skyscraper. The Gen I.M. office itself

recently earned — wait for it! — LEED Platinum certification.

It’s obviously pretty plain. (This is about as sexy as things get in

finance, anyway.) But the architect, Kendall Wilson of Envision Design, who

has gone eco-chic for a crush of earnest environmental clients

(Greenpeace, the Environmental Defense Fund, the U.S. Green Building

Council), had to do everything short of rescuing a polar bear to meet

the Goreacle’s exacting standards. This project was an exercise in

steeling Gore against the critics.

Some of its basic stuff: More than 90 percent of the wood is Forest

Stewardship-certified. There are occupancy-sensor lights thrown up

everywhere. And check out the Greenguard-certified furniture. Those are

Haworth X99 chairs below.