Chair Porn: Bernhardt Unveils Sexy New Chair by Noe Duchaufour-Lawrence (Video)

If you have five minutes, and want to watch one of the most enchanting videos ever documenting the birth of a chair, then grab your earphones and click on this preview of the piece that American furniture manufacturer, Bernhardt Studio, will unveil in Milan next week. It’s a mesmerizing look at what it takes to craft one of these things, and you’ll never take a fine piece of furniture for granted again. I was on the edge of my seat, just waiting for one of those jig saws to skitter off the line or for two pieces to fail to match up.
