First Android TV Beta-Testing, Available in September

Swedish firm People of Lava has won the race to manufacture the first Android TV. The Scandinavia will be available in three sizes–a 42-incher when it becomes available in September, followed by 47- and 55-inch versions, and will cost between $2,000 and $2,500 for the smallest size.

The HD, LED screen will be browser-enabled, meaning you’ll be able to surf the internet and stream stuff like YouTube, Facebook, and Hulu straight to the TV. There’s also Google Maps, and the usual weather and calendar stuff, plus you’ll be able to download both free and paid-for apps from Lava’s own App Store.

It’s not quite Google TV as we’ve been seeing it, but it’s a start. Just how popular the People of Lava offering will be remains to be seen, but bear in mind the firm is really in the business of providing a lot of hotels with their screens. And, with simultaneous Internet and TV use on the rise, due to smartphones upping their market share, one is inclined to think that these screens will be seen in a room with a number before hitting the nation’s snugs.