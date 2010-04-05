Doth Not an iPad Bleed? Blend? Break Under a Baseball Bat?

Those of us living in Europe have had to be somewhat sanguine about the hysterical iPad coverage. It’s not that we’re not fans, but we don’t get our hands on the thing until the end of this month. So when I see stuff like this I feel a little sick to my stomach.

Actually, no, allow me to go a little further. I hate this. Really hate this. Why are you smashing something up that people want? For starters, it’s old, old stuff–when I worked for Gizmodo, we automatically banned any commenter who wrote “Yeah, but will it blend?” beneath a post. That Blendtec Tom may be a great guy, I’m sure he makes a mean silicon smoothie, but really.