Snyder’s Follows Frito-Lay’s Lead, Offers Sustainable Packaging

Just a few weeks after Frito-Lay rolled out the 100% compostable SunChips bag, Snyder’s of Hanover has announced sustainability packaging of its own. Like Frito-Lay, the pretzel maker has decided to use plant-based materials in some of its packaging. The polylactic acid resin (PLA)-based bags, produced by Clear Lam Packaging, replace petroleum-based plastic bags in Snyder’s line of organic pretzels.

There are a number of advantages to the PLA bags, according to Greener Package. The 90% plant-based bags require half the energy for production and spew 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than comparable petroleum packaging. No word on if the PLA bags are saving Snyder’s any cash, however.

We applaud Snyder’s for following in Frito-Lay’s footsteps, but we have to ask: Why are the PLA bags limited to the company’s organic line of pretzels? Snyders reps were away for the holidays and not immediately available to answer. Here’s hoping Snyder’s ultimately expands the initiative to all of its products.