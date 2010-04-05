Infographic of the Day: Tracking Taxis Across Manhattan

So this infograhpic doesn’t necessarily deliver a brand-new message, but it’s pretty amazing nonetheless: The New York Times gathered GPS data from taxi cabs collected from January-March 2009, and mapped all the pick-ups and drop offs–thus creating a heat map of the city’s pulse.

What’s more, the map has been plotted over the course of the week, and you can watch a time-lapse view that shows activity ebbing and flowing in different neighborhoods, depending on what’s there. And you can also zoom in on eight select neighborhoods.

For example, here’s a shot of Penn Station–the city’s busiest taxi stand–on 7 p.m. Monday, when all the commuters are hustling to catch their trains home:

Meanwhile, here’s the Lower East Side, a haven for bars and restaurants, seven hours later: