Apple’s iPad Is Speedy–Because It Has to Be

The iPad has landed, rocketing its gleaming metal tech down on the dusty computing world to set up a new Tranquility Tablet base. But report after report notes the iPad is anything but “tranquil”–it’s blazingly fast. Why? It kinda had to be.

Before Joe Public got his mitts on Apple’s wondertablet this weekend, we’d heard a few mentions from folk who used one at its January launch event, and then the official reviewers late last week, that one of the most impressive features of the iPad was its speediness. Its slick “nothing between you and the content you’re experiencing on it” powers are most certainly aided by this speed–few things remind you of the flaws in the platform you’re using more than sluggish behavior. But now that more people have got hold of one, including technically minded writers, we’re getting more analysis on exactly how the iPad performs compared to other platforms. Notably, all those little pre-indicators that the iPad rockets along are being borne out.

The tests performed over at Anandtech, studying the iPad’s Web experience, are perhaps the most arresting. Anand got hold of his iPad, and ran a carefully set-up experiment (with some good checks and balances) to see how fast the device coped with a variety of Web pages compared to an iPhone 3GS and a Google Nexus One. The choice of these two phones is important: The 3GS has a CPU based on the ARM Cortex A8 (which it’s suspected the iPad does too) and the Nexus One, as well as being one of the hottest Android phones and carrying competitor’s Google brand prominently, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1GHz CPU–one of the hottest bits of silicon in mobile tech, with a clock speed the same as the iPad’s.

Anand’s results are unequivocal: The iPad runs much faster in rendering Web pages than either of the other two devices, in some cases very much faster indeed–a load of Engadget’s Web site ran a staggering 59.4% faster on the iPad than on the Snapdragon-powered device. Its benchmarked Javascript performance was also super-speedy, outperforming the iPhone’s by a massive margin, and the Snapdragon by 37.6%.

But it’s not just Web pages–people all over are noting that the way the iPad does simple things like responding to a screen-rotation change of orientation is slick, and that the first batch of racing games for it are impressively speedy.