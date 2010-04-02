iPad’s First-Day Stutters: Problems Charging Over USB and iPhone App Upscaling

The underlying problems, things like the lack of multitasking, expandability, the anemic iBookstore selection–all that stuff has been covered in the initial reviews. It’s something else entirely to actually have an Apple iPad in your hands, playing with it–you’ll discover quirks that only come from use, and the Internet community has been very vocal about them.

Charging (or Not) Over USB

Consumer Reports reports (ha!) that charging the iPad over USB is, at best, hit-and-miss. Plugging an iPad into a computer’s USB port, instead of an AC jack, often results in syncing only, with the battery refusing to charge. Initially it was thought to be some kind of snarky OS problem, since USB ports in Windows and Linux machines seemed to have the lowest success rate in charging, but Apple responded in the negative: it’s a simple power issue.

The iPad requires 10W of energy to charge, much more than a typical USB port allows to trickle out. Many modern desktops, including Apple’s own iMac, will have a “high power” USB port that can supply that kind of power, though it’ll still charge extremely slowly compared to an AC outlet (some have said it’s about a third as fast). That means most laptop USB ports won’t charge it (one exception is Apple’s newest MacBook Pro) and accessories like USB hubs and USB-sporting keyboards are certainly out of the picture. Good thing Apple included that impressive 10- to 12-hour battery life, right?

The Problem With iPhone Apps

Early reviews focused on the new, and by all accounts impressive (yet expensive) iPad apps. Why cover iPhone apps everyone already knows? Most reviews sufficed to mention that iPhone apps do indeed work, either in the “tiny picture in the middle of the screen” mode, and blown up to fit the iPad’s bigger screen. But as it turns out, you’ll mostly need to opt for those expensive native iPad apps–iPhone apps are usable, but you won’t want to use them.