Behind the Scenes of An Explosive Photo Shoot

In the era of Photoshopped everything, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the picture of an exploding oil tower that topped our story about Iraqi Kurdish oil fortunes was a digital rendering. But as you’ll see from this video, Fast Company hired a pyrotechnics crew in Texas to explode the real thing.

There is an estimated 60 billion barrels of crude lying beneath Iraqi Kurdistan, and tens of billions more in the disputed oil fields around Kirkuk. But the rush to tap these reserves is fanning sectarian tensions in the region–making the job of U.S. troops that much more difficult. Which makes it all the more surprising to learn that some of the most active oil companies in the region are headed by former officials of the Bush administration.

